Youth killed, another injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, May 25: A 26-year-old youth was killed and another injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Mehari Kalakote in Rajouri district on Wednesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the car rolled down into the gorge after the driver lost control over it.
In the incident, one Arjun Sharma, 26, son of late Krishan Lal of Dali kalakote died on the spot while another person Sanjay Kumar, 38, son Chaman Lal of Salyar Kalakote was injured and removed to GMC&AH Rajouri by the locals and police team.
A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.