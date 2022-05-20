Youth dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Poonch May 20: A 35-year-old man died by electrocution in Stellaan area of Mandi tehsil in J&K's Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said.
According to SHO Loren Sajid Ahmed, the local youth identified as Irshad Ahmad son of Jalaluddin was putting his mobile phone on charge in his house when he received an electric shock.
He was rushed to Sub-District Hospital for treatment.
Medical Officer at DH Poonch Dr Sudheer Misri confirmed that the youth died of electrocution. The deceased had a current entry point mark on his right finger and exit point on lumber region, Dr Misri said.