Youth killed, six others injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

The injured were shifted to GMC Jammu. They have been identified as Mohammad Hafiz, 22, son of Mohammad Azam of Surankote, Poonch, Wasim Anzum, 18, son of Muneer Hussain of Kotranka, Mohammad Taj, 25, son of Khadim Hussain of Surankote, Poonch, Mohammad Arif, 22, son of Mohammad Sabri of Poonch, Zaheer Ahmed, 22, son of Mohammad Lateif of Poonch and Amir, 19, son of Manwar Hussain of Rajouri.