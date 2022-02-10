Youth slips to death while returning home with firewood in J&K's Poonch
Youth slips to death while returning home with firewood in J&K's Poonch

GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 10: A 25-year-old man died after he slipped while returning home with firewood from a nearby forest in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Manzoor Hussain of Ucchad Nabana who was carrying firewood from nearby forest slipped and fell down, resulting in his on the spot death.

Later a police party of Mankote reached the spot and completed legal formalities.

SHO Mendhàr Manzoor Kohli confirmed the incident to GNS and said that body is being handed over to the family for last rites.

