Youth volunteers carrying Amrit Kalash flagged off

Rajouri: The nationwide campaign "Meri Maati Mera Desh" was launched on August 9, as an initiative to honour the courageous individuals, known as 'Veers,' who sacrificed their lives for the nation. This campaign serves as the culmination of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and aims to pay homage to the indomitable spirit of our country's heroes, uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

In the first phase of the campaign, soil or rice was collected from different panchayats, symbolising the essence of our land and its people. This precious maati was gracefully placed in the Amrit Kalash, representing the collective strength and resilience of our nation. During the second phase, the maati from different panchayats of the district was harmoniously blended into a single Kalash at the block level, symbolizing the unity and oneness of our communities.

In the third phase of the campaign, the Amrit Kalash, embodying the collective spirit of the district, found its way to a designated location at the district level. Today, on this auspicious occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal along with SSP Rajouri, Amrit Pal Singh flagged off youth volunteers carrying Amrit kalash from Rajouri to Jammu and further to Dehli.

During the flag-off ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal expressed his profound gratitude to the brave Veers who have laid down their lives for the nation. He emphasised that "Meri Maati Mera Desh" is not merely a set of activities but a collective expression of gratitude etched into the very earth of our villages and cities. It is a heartfelt homage to the valor that defines our great nation.