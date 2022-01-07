Youth’s body exhumed after family levels allegations of foul play

Poonch, Jan 7: Authorities Friday exhumed the body of a youth from a grave after a month and a half of his burial.
The decision came after a high-level probe was ordered following the allegations of foul play by the youth’s family.
The youth Faizan Ahmad of Arai village of PoonchMandi died in Panipat, Haryana a month and a half ago after which his body was brought to his native area by his relatives who were accompanying him when he was in Panipat.
However, the family members of the deceased started levelling allegations against some relatives and other people who were accompanying him.
Taking notice of these allegations, the authorities ordered an investigation into the matter.
“My son was taken to Panipat without our knowledge and later his body was brought back by some relatives and other people,” said Faizan’s father Muhammad Sharif. “These people told us that Faizan died in a road accident but we suspect that he was murdered.”
He said that their family approached the Police in Haryana after which an investigation into the incident had been started.
“We want justice and demand that the actual cause and circumstances in which he died be made clear,” Sharif said.
An Executive Magistrate, who was present during the exhumation, said that the District Magistrate Poonch had ordered for exhuming the body of the youth which was done as per the laid down norms.
He said that a team of medical experts and doctors conducted a postmortem examination on the spot.
The Executive Magistrate said that the body would be buried again after other medico-legal formalities would be conducted.