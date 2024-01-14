2 absconders arrested in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri, Jan 14: Jammu and Kashmir Police have nabbed two absconders in Rajouri who were evading their arrests for long.

They have been identified by police as Zakir Hussain Shah son of Khadim Hussain Shah resident of Kotedhara Rajouri and Sabir Hussain son of Mohammad Jamil resident of Trala Jageer, Rajouri.

Absconder Zakir Hussain Shah was wanted in case FIR No 308/2013 registered U/S 379 RPC and Sabir Hussain in case FIR 86/2012 U/S 498-A/109 RPC of police station Rajouri.

Police team of Rajouri station led by SHO Rajouri raided at two different locations in Rajouri and arrested both absconders, said police.