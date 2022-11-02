2 EX- DyCMs among 75 J&K BJP leaders working day, night in HP ahead of polls

Jammu: Atleast 75 J&K BJP leaders including Union Minister Dr Jatinder Singh, election co-incharge, Devender Singh Rana, two former Deputy Chief Ministers, ex-ministers, former legislators, leaders and workers have been campaigning in three districts of Himachal Pradesh ahead of assembly polls.

“We are working in coordination with the BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh’s three districts i.e., Chamba, Kangra and Mandi,” said BJP’s senior leader while informing that the assembly elections will be held in the 68 segment of the hilly state in the month of November.