3 shift work culture finished by successive govts : Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar: Chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) , Ghulam Nabi Azad , on Sunday alleged that the three shift work culture, which had started during his tenure as chief minister, in Jammu and Kashmir was put to an end by successive government here after 2008.

According to a press note, he was addressing various deputations of people in Doda. “I have come and launched DAP to start a developmental era once again so that all the problems being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the far flung rural areas in particular are solved,” Azad said.