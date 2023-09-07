41ST DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF SHEIKH MOHAMMAD ABDULLAH | National Conference pays tributes

Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today paid glowing tributes to is founder Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary and termed him a man of iron-determination, a statement issued by the party said.

It added that death anniversary would be observed as the day of unity.

“While paying rich tributes to Late Abdullah, party rank and file called him a father figure and political colossus, who helped change Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from a feudal and colonial society to a free, democratic and secular one,” the statement said.

It added, “ An inspiring political stalwart, the functionaries said that throughout his political career, Sher-e-Kashmir symbolised the aspirations of the Kashmiri people as no single individual could have even dreamt of doing. Although rooted in Kashmir, he had attained a national standing with his name becoming synonymous in the minds of countrymen with the socialism, humanism, pluralism, and democracy,” they said.