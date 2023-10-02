8 rebel BJP leaders fall in line; tender unconditional apology

Jammu: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary Committee and senior advocate Sunil Sethi Monday said that the eight leaders, who were issued notice over indiscipline, tendered “unconditional apology” for their conduct and also gave an undertaking to not repeat such activities.
Sethi, in an official statement, said, “In response to notice issued to them, all the eight leaders have submitted their unconditional apology and have also given undertaking not to repeat such conduct and not indulge in anti-party activities or indiscipline.”
The leaders who were issued notice included Dr Ali Mohd Mir; G M Mir; Altaf Thakur; Manzoor Ahmed Bhat; Arif Raja; Bilal Parray; Anwar Khan and Asif Masoodi. Sethi said that the BJP Disciplinary Committee was satisfied with the apology and keeping in view their (these leaders’) past standing and contribution to the party, the disciplinary committee requested the party president J&K Ravinder Raina to close proceedings against them.
“These leaders earlier have been asked to be bound by their undertaking, failing which strict action will be taken against them,” the statement mentioned. On September 29, J&K BJP Disciplinary Committee had issued notices to these eight party “rebels” in Kashmir for “indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party” and creating “a sense of mistrust in party leadership.”
In the notices issued through WhatsApp, the Disciplinary Committee had given them one week, “as one opportunity” to submit “unconditional apology and an undertaking to not to repeat these acts in future” to the party president.
“While holding an inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to the Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party. By your activities a sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership,” the notice addressed to these “rebels” had mentioned.
“Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which it (Disciplinary Committee) will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal for official positions and even from Primary Membership of Bharatiya Janata Party in case allegations of indiscipline is established,” the notice had further read.
Earlier on September 11, J&K BJP had issued a show-cause notice to its (J&K unit’s) vice president and co-in-charge Kashmir Sofi Yousuf for “indulging in anti-party activities.”
He, too, was given seven days to respond.
In the case of Sofi, Sethi had told Greater Kashmir that the Committee had heard him (Sofi) personally and the case was with the party president.