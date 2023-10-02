8 rebel BJP leaders fall in line; tender unconditional apology

Jammu: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary Committee and senior advocate Sunil Sethi Monday said that the eight leaders, who were issued notice over indiscipline, tendered “unconditional apology” for their conduct and also gave an undertaking to not repeat such activities.

Sethi, in an official statement, said, “In response to notice issued to them, all the eight leaders have submitted their unconditional apology and have also given undertaking not to repeat such conduct and not indulge in anti-party activities or indiscipline.”

The leaders who were issued notice included Dr Ali Mohd Mir; G M Mir; Altaf Thakur; Manzoor Ahmed Bhat; Arif Raja; Bilal Parray; Anwar Khan and Asif Masoodi. Sethi said that the BJP Disciplinary Committee was satisfied with the apology and keeping in view their (these leaders’) past standing and contribution to the party, the disciplinary committee requested the party president J&K Ravinder Raina to close proceedings against them.

“These leaders earlier have been asked to be bound by their undertaking, failing which strict action will be taken against them,” the statement mentioned. On September 29, J&K BJP Disciplinary Committee had issued notices to these eight party “rebels” in Kashmir for “indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party” and creating “a sense of mistrust in party leadership.”

In the notices issued through WhatsApp, the Disciplinary Committee had given them one week, “as one opportunity” to submit “unconditional apology and an undertaking to not to repeat these acts in future” to the party president.

“While holding an inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to the Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party. By your activities a sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership,” the notice addressed to these “rebels” had mentioned.