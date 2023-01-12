AAP asks ECI to clarify stance

Srinagar: Vice President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kashmir province, Er Nazir Yatoo has asked Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify stance on holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to end uncertainty.
He said that the uncertainty has been created by Bhartiya Janta Party leaders by issuing statement on holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
In his statement, Er. Nazir Yatoo said that holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a demand of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and people are eagerly waiting for announcement of dates of elections so that democratic setup can get restored.
He, however, said that Election Commission of India is silent on demand for elections in Jammu and Kashmir and is adopting a mute spectator approach on this.
“On one hand people are waiting for ECI stance on holding assembly elections but there is no statement from the commission and on the other hand BJP is now issuing statement that elections will be held shortly and this statement is creating a situation of uncertainty,” Yatoo said.