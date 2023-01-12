AAP asks ECI to clarify stance

Srinagar: Vice President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kashmir province, Er Nazir Yatoo has asked Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify stance on holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to end uncertainty.

He said that the uncertainty has been created by Bhartiya Janta Party leaders by issuing statement on holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement, Er. Nazir Yatoo said that holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a demand of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and people are eagerly waiting for announcement of dates of elections so that democratic setup can get restored.