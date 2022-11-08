AAP calls for utmost accountability in road construction projects

Srinagar: Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , DDC member and Co-Incharge of State Coordination Committee, Mehraj Malik on Tuesday criticized the government for “ failure to ensure transparency and accountability in road construction projects in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The party termed dilapidated condition of roads within months and a couple of years of construction as sign of failure and bad quality work.

In a press statement Mehraj said that surface transportation is having more vital importance in Jammu and Kashmir as the are is hilly in topography and only surface transportation is mean of inter-district connectivity in most of the areas amid absence of railway lines and airport facilities in seventy percent of the districts.