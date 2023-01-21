‘AAP gears up political activities in J&K’

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that it has geared up its political activities in J&K. According to a press note a high level meeting of J&K party leadership will be held in Delhi on January 23.

“All the district presidents as well as Chairmen and Co-chairmen of different committees will attend the meeting. National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak will finalise the road map for upcoming elections and final shape will be given to the poll strategy in Jammu and Kashmir, The press note said.

It added that this important meeting to be held in Delhi is being organised under the close supervision of national party leadership. Aam Aadmi Party said that it is already the main opposition political party in J&K and is the lone political party which is playing the role of a good opposition.