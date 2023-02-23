AAP govt in Punjab cheating people in the name of health: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the health system in Punjab has completely collapsed ever since the AAP government has come to power.
He said while the Modi government has sanctioned two medical colleges in the state and a PGI but the AAP government is opposing it and is not allowing it to happen, a press note.
Chugh blasted the claim of Punjab Health minister Balbir Dhaliwal about improvement in health services and said that there is almost 40 per cent shortage of doctors in the state.
He said patients have been running from pillar to post as the Aam Aadmi clinics have become cosmetic centres for the party and have failed to provide even basic health facilities to people.
He said while the Modi government has enhanced budgetary allocation in a big way, the AAP government in Punjab was playing cheap politics in the name of health services.
He said the Aam Admi clinics have no doctors and there was hardly any provision for medicines.
Chugh claimed that the Modi government had been giving lavish grants for the medical improvement in Punjab but the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to provide the resultant benefits to the people because of its careless approach.