AAP govt in Punjab cheating people in the name of health: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the health system in Punjab has completely collapsed ever since the AAP government has come to power.

He said while the Modi government has sanctioned two medical colleges in the state and a PGI but the AAP government is opposing it and is not allowing it to happen, a press note.

Chugh blasted the claim of Punjab Health minister Balbir Dhaliwal about improvement in health services and said that there is almost 40 per cent shortage of doctors in the state.

He said patients have been running from pillar to post as the Aam Aadmi clinics have become cosmetic centres for the party and have failed to provide even basic health facilities to people.