AAP has brought Punjab to the brink: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Jan 20: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today expressed serious concern at the steep decline in investments in Punjab after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government took over the rule of the state.

In a statement, Chugh said reports appearing in the media suggested that there was more than 85 per cent decline in the investments coming to the state which was a cause of alarm for Punjab.

“At a time when drug mafia, liquor mafi, sand mafia and others have been having a field play, how could investment come to Punjab. No wonder Punjab has been pushed to the brink by the AAP government,” he said.

Referring to a study conducted by the Export Promotion Council and Confederation of Organic Food Producers, Chugh said after the AAP government took over Punjab has seen a decline in investments from Rs 23,655 crores in 21-22 to Rs 3,492 in 2022-23.