AAP holds oath ceremony of office bearers in Kashmir

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday organised an oath ceremony for office bearers in Kashmir which was second oath ceremony under two days of oath ceremony program in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, first oath ceremony was organised on Friday in Jammu in which 800 office bearers were administered oath while second oath ceremony has been organised on Saturday in Kashmir in which 650 office bearers have been administered oath for party working and functioning as well as party affairs.

Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party Incharge, Durgesh Pathak, Kashmir province election in-charge Imran Hussain and other senior leaders of party were present during oath ceremony organised in Kashmir today.