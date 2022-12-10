AAP holds protest demonstration

Jammu: Demanding early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of democracy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held a protest demonstration infront of Nirvachan Bhawan expressing concern on prolong delay in restoration of democracy which is pushing people in a situation of distress.

According to a press note, the protest was led by former minister and state coordination committee in-charge Harsh Dev Singh who was accompanied by other senior leaders and office bearers of party.

AAP volunteers raised slogans for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir terming it prerequisite for real time restoration of democratic setup which otherwise is distorted from last four years.