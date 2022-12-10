AAP holds protest demonstration

Jammu: Demanding early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of democracy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held a protest demonstration infront of Nirvachan Bhawan expressing concern on prolong delay in restoration of democracy which is pushing people in a situation of distress.
According to a press note, the protest was led by former minister and state coordination committee in-charge Harsh Dev Singh who was accompanied by other senior leaders and office bearers of party.
AAP volunteers raised slogans for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir terming it prerequisite for real time restoration of democratic setup which otherwise is distorted from last four years.
Addressing the protest, Harsh Dev Singh said that today’s protest is a part of series of efforts of Aam Aadmi Party to bring Election Commission of India and BJP out of slumber so that assembly polls can be held at the earliest and democracy is restored.
He said, “ Prolonged delay in assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a serious cause of concern and it shows adamant attitude of BJP which wants to rule Jammu and Kashmir through its dictatorial bureaucratic setup.”
Harsh Dev Singh further added that bureaucratic setup in Jammu and Kashmir led by bureaucrats having no experience of J&K are ruling the roost paying no concern towards plight of masses with corruption, nepotism, favouritism is on peak and to such an extent that jobs are on sale for thirty lakhs and most of the recruitment processes are hanging midway.