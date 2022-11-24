AAP, other political parties no match to BJP: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: BJP J&K Chief Ravinder Raina today said that AAP and other political parties are no match to BJP because these outfits are by and large working as private limited companies with decision making power restricted only to their never changing presidents.

Ravinder Raina said that there is no exaggeration in the fact that no party matches the qualities possessed by BJP because it is the only nationalist party in the country in which the nation stands first and everything comes after this priority.