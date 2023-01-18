AAP protests outside BJP office; seeks rollback of land eviction order

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday held a protest demonstration in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu against the land eviction order issued by Jammu and Kashmir government.

Senior AAP leaders and workers assembled in front of BJP office in Jammu protesting and raising slogans against UT administration and BJP.

“Government should take action against those political leaders who grabbed big chunks of land, action should also be taken against land mafia,” Aam Aadmi Party leaders stressed, adding that the government should not snatch land from the poor who survived on small pieces of land allotted by the government.