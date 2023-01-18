AAP protests outside BJP office; seeks rollback of land eviction order

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday held a protest demonstration in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu against the land eviction order issued by Jammu and Kashmir government.
Senior AAP leaders and workers assembled in front of BJP office in Jammu protesting and raising slogans against UT administration and BJP.
“Government should take action against those political leaders who grabbed big chunks of land, action should also be taken against land mafia,” Aam Aadmi Party leaders stressed, adding that the government should not snatch land from the poor who survived on small pieces of land allotted by the government.
“A big number of BJP leaders are illegally occupying the government establishments like quarters and are enjoying facilities on government exchequer. AAP has always raised questions as to why they (BJP leaders) have not vacated these government accommodations but unfortunately the UT administration has not shown any concern,” one of senior AAP leaders and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said, while speaking to media persons.
AAP leaders, taking a dig at the slogans of BJP for removing poverty in the country by 2022-23, alleged, “Instead of removing poverty, the government has started to evict poor from their allotted land in Jammu and Kashmir.”
“This shows that all tall slogans of BJP in respect of pro-people work are hollow and merely given to befool masses with no realistic grounds,” they further alleged.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that their party always raised the voice of poor people and the party would keep doing so. “AAP will resist this new land order of government tooth and nail so that rights of masses are safeguarded,” they said.
“Our motive to protest in front of the BJP office is to remind the party about its promises, roles and responsibilities towards public welfare and to ask its proxy administration in J&K to stop issuing harassing orders,” they said.
Besides Harshdev Singh, SS Shringari, Mehraj Malik, Yashpal Kundal, Raj Kapoor, Amit Kapoor, Reena Chaudhary, Rajesh Padgotra, Heera Lal Varma, Raj Kumar Nischal, Dixit Gupta, Raj Mohd Salaria, Amrit Wattal, Parminder Singh, Rajesh Bali and other senior leaders of party participated in the protest.