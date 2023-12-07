AAP pushed Punjab to the brink: Chugh

Chandigarh, Dec 7: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government has plunged Punjab into an unprecedented crisis.

In a statement , he said Punjab under the AAP government had collapsed economically and has also resulted in complete collapse of law and order.

“The state has been bequeathed to gangsters who have run amuck. Moreover, anti-national elements are having a free play in the border state which is a very serious national concern,” Chugh said. Financially, he said, the state is already under debt to the tune of rs four lakh crores. The debt, he said, is mounting by every passing day.

“The state economy is on the verge of becoming bankrupt as the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to mop up resources. It has become a mafia government where mining, drug dealers and gangsters are have a good time,” Chugh said.