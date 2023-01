Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party’s Vice President of Kashmir province, Er Nazir Ahmed Yatoo has submitted a memorandum for Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

According to a press note, the memorandum has been submitted for Lieutenant Governor through his Advisor R R Bhatnagar. “ The memorandum was submitted to put forth the grievances of masses of Kashmir and to press Government for redressal of same by shunning casual approach,” it said.