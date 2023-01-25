AAP’s J&K youth wing calls on Arvind Kejriwal

Muddasir Hassan Prabhari Youth wing, Amrit wattal Youth President Jammu,Hakim Rizwan Illahi Youth President North Kashmir, Shiekh Naveed District President Srinagar North were part of the delegation that met Arvind Kejriwal.

In this meeting between youth wing leaders of Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, the youth wing leaders of Jammu Kashmir ensured that cadre is ready for the upcoming elections in J&K.

Kejriwal was also briefed that how AAP leaders are working without any security cover in Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor as well as Bhartiya Janta Party are hellbent on not providing security.

AAP’s youth wing also mentioned how the youth of Kashmir are ready to participate in the democratic process in Kashmir and for electing pro people government which can address the aspirations of people.