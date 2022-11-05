‘AAP's joining drive continues with joining of advocates’

A joining event was organised on Saturday which was led by AAP legal cell president Adv. Arvind Bandral and Secretary Adv. Zahid Bhatti.

Many Advocates from Jammu joined Aam Aadmi Party during this event and the entrants were welcomed by party leaders of legal cell.

Addressing the event, those who joined said that mission of the Aam Aadmi Party for Government of people and especially education and healthcare model is the epicenter of politics now and this is the reason for which people from all walks of life are joining AAP.

The Advocates who joined the party include Adv. Abhinav Singh Sambyal, Adv. Waseem Nisar, Adv. Sajad Sarwar Dar, Adv. Suresh, Adv. Aftar, Adv. Fareed and others.