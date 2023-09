Srinagar: Senior PDP leader and former minister Aasiya Naqash today visited Kalwal Mohalla in Rainawari to condole the demise of Aadil Shaban who recently died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

According to the press note she was accompanied by vice district president Srinagar Mohammad Sadeeq, Yousuf Mir, Bilal Ahmed, Nesaar Ahmed and others

Naqash condoled the death of the Aadil Shaban and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family.