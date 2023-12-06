Abrogation of Art 370 harmed bond between J&K, rest of country: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 6 : National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today said the BJP government has harmed the bond between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country with the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. He said the people are not happy with these decisions.

According to a press release, he was addressing a workers’ conventions of the party in Pulwama and Kulgam today. The convention in Pulwama was organised by In-charge Constituency and Vice President South Zone Muhammad Khalil Band while the Kulgam event was organised by In-charge Constituency and State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

Omar Abdullah said, “Today, the Parliament session is going on, various bills are being brought regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 is also being discussed and it is often asked in the Parliament what Article 370 has given to Jammu and Kashmir. But those who raise this question do not like to hear the answer and the fact is that no central government would have given as much as Article 370 gave to Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Jammu and Kashmir got the ownership rights of this land without any compensation and this was possible only when there was Article 370. Our boys and girls got the right to free education from schools to universities, single line administration and various concessions only because of Art 370.”

The NC leader asked the central government what has happened to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. “What happened to the big claims that were made on August 05, 2019? There were talks about giving jobs to the youth sitting at home. Can any youth say that a government officer came to their house and asked for a government job on August 5, 2019? Is there a factory here where our youth is earning employment? Has a new hospital opened where our patients are being treated? Has a school, college or university been established where our children are studying? Has it become easier for us to go to any government office? Do government officials treat us with respect today? Do they meet our demands? Have things improved? Is the fear of guns over? Identify one area where our lives have improved since August 5, 2019,” he said.