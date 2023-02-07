Abrogation of Article 370 gave shape to ideology of one-nation: Rana

Surinsar: Describing abrogation of Article 370 as a landmark and path breaking political initiative in the history of independent India, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the constitutional amendment by Parliament of the world’s largest and greatest democracy on August 5, 2019 was a step towards realization of the concept of ‘one nation, one people’.

“With this temporary provision gone, the citizens of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and North East to Kuchh are emotionally and psychologically connected as one people,” Devender Rana said while interacting with student activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from North Eastern States, currently on National Integration Tour under Students’ Experience in Inter-state Living (SEIL) at the picturesque Surinsar, a press note said.

Rana said that removing the discriminatory special status of Jammu and Kashmir gives a better shape to the ideology of one nation.