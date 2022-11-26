Absence of democratic govt manifest example of constitutional anomaly: NC MPs

Srinagar: National Conference senior leaders and Parliament Members, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi on the occasion of Constitution Day asked the government to restore the democratic rights of the people of J&K to the fullest.
In a press release, the Members of the Parliament said that it was heartening to note that the people of J&K are being denied their rights enshrined in the Constitution of the country.
Party’s Members of Parliament, according to the release, said the BJP led Central Government has “disrespected country’s Constitution while dealing with J&K.”
“Moreover the denial of basic civil liberties to the people of J&K also reveals how negatively predisposed the present ruling dispensation at Center is towards the Constitution of the country. The values cherished by the Constitution were constitutionally belittled ever since the BJP had its hands on the reins of power,” they said.