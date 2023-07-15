Address mental health issues: Arif Laigaroo
Politics

Srinagar: PDP leader and constituency in-charge of Habba Kadal, Arif Laigaroo, today urged the government to address the mental health related issues and not to neglect those.

In a statement, he said that neglecting of such issues is resulting in the rise in crime rates. “ The government's failure to address neglected mental health in Jammu and Kashmir is contributing to the alarming surge in crime rates, specifically the increase in stabbing incidents.”

