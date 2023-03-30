Address public issues: Ghulam Hassan Mir

Srinagar: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday said that the administration seems to be failing to address important public issues even in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.
According to a press note Mir was addressing party’s provincial level meeting, which was attended by the party’s senior leaders, district presidents, constituency in charges, and zonal presidents from across the Valley.
The participants of the meeting, presided over by Mir, had deliberations over public issues and grievances, and discussed certain party matters and outlined a strategy to strengthen the party further in all the districts of the Valley. Giving feedback about the public issues and grievances, the participants said that government has failed to address the problems that the people are grappling with these days.
On this occasion, Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the administration seems to be failing to address important public issues.
He said, “It is sad to see that people do not get a continuous power supply even at the Sehri and Iftar hours in many areas. Since people have to fulfil certain special religious obligations during the month of Ramadan, the administration was supposed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in these days. Similarly, the administration has failed to intensify the market checking to put a check on black marketers and hoarders during this holy month.” “The complaints pouring in from various areas suggest that the authorities are unconcerned about these important public issues,” Mir added. He further said, “Also, the farmers across the Valley are facing difficulties due to the shortage of fertilizer. One fails to understand, why the administration does not take the required steps to ensure the availability of fertilizer in the markets in Kashmir.”
Ghulam Hassan Mir requested Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to make a personal intervention for the swift redressal of these public issues.
He said, “I request Shiri Manoj Sinha ji to look into the matter personally to make sure all these issues are resolved as soon as possible.”