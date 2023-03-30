Address public issues: Ghulam Hassan Mir

Srinagar: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday said that the administration seems to be failing to address important public issues even in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

According to a press note Mir was addressing party’s provincial level meeting, which was attended by the party’s senior leaders, district presidents, constituency in charges, and zonal presidents from across the Valley.

The participants of the meeting, presided over by Mir, had deliberations over public issues and grievances, and discussed certain party matters and outlined a strategy to strengthen the party further in all the districts of the Valley. Giving feedback about the public issues and grievances, the participants said that government has failed to address the problems that the people are grappling with these days.

