Administration has no right to implement new laws in J&K: PDP

Srinagar: PDP leaders today held a protest in Srinagar against new land laws.
According to a press note, the protest was led by Rouf Bhat, Mohit Bhan , Arif Laigroo, Mohidin Wachi, Iqbal Tramboo, Najeeb Khan, Rehana Parvez and several others.
PDP leader said the administration has no right to frame or implement land or any law in Jammu and Kashmir.
The leaders while protesting against the eviction of people from land said that only elected representatives and assembly have the right to frame laws and implement them for the welfare of the people.
PDP said that the new law about eviction of people from State, Roshni and Kahcharie are anti-people moves.
They said that LG administration should revoke its land law eviction order which is depriving people their right to live.