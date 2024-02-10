Allow Mirwaiz to carry forward religious propagation : MMU

Srinagar, Feb 10: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir has urged the government to allow Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq to carry forward his mission of religious propagation unhindered.

A statement issued by MMU said, “Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu & Kashmir reacted strongly to the administration’s persistent decision to impose undue restrictions on its Ameer, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, by repeatedly disallowing him to deliver the religious sermons on Fridays at the historic Jama Masjid and perform the obligatory Friday prayers. “

MMU said that the scheduled sermon of the Mirwaiz on the auspicious occasion of Meraj-ul-Nabi (SAW) in Jama Masjid Srinagar was also not allowed and he was detained at his residence. “It is beyond our comprehension as to why the government is repeatedly detaining the Mirwaiz at his home on Fridays and important religious occasions,”it said.