Altaf Bukhari asks party cadres to intensify public outreach

Srinagar, Dec 23: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today asked his party cadres to intensify public outreach activities.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers from the Srinagar district here.

The meeting was aimed at assessing the present political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, gauge the performance of the party cadre, and discuss certain party affairs. During the meeting, participants engaged in a thorough discussion about the political scenario, upcoming parliamentary elections, and certain party matters. Leaders and senior workers took the opportunity to apprise the party president of their political activities and performance. They also shared their ideas to further strengthen the cadre.

Speaking on the occasion, Altaf Bukhari urged the leaders and senior workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach to remain in touch with the masses in their respective areas. Addressing the meeting party’s provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir said that people have expectations with the Apni Party, as they believe this is the only party that has the potential and will to take Jammu Kashmir to new heights of peace, prosperity and development. People trust Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda and policies.

Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included District President Srinagar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh; District President Kupwara, Raja Manzoor; and Provincial President of the Party’s Women Wing, Dilshada Shaheen.