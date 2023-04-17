Altaf Bukhari calls for reconciliation to bring a positive change in J&K

Srinagar: Apni party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday emphasised that reconciliation is important to shape the destiny of J&K and its people in a positive way.
According to a press release Bukhari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party event, in which a large number of political leaders and activists from central Kashmir’s Badgam district joined the Apni Party at its headquarters in Srinagar.
In response to questions, Apni Party President said, “The militancy has taken a backstage in J&K and the people have been contributing to restoring the normalcy here.Therefore, the time has come to start a reconciliation to shape up the destiny of this land and its people in a positive manner.”
However, Bukhari expressed his worry about the prevailing drug menace in society and yet again called for comprehensive efforts by one and all to eradicate the menace and protect the young population from falling prey to it.
He said, “As you know, Apni Party has already launched a campaign named ‘Say yes to life and say no to drugs’ with a range of initiatives, but the problem needs to be tackled on a large scale and everyone from the society, especially our religious leaders, need to come forward to play their vital role in eradicating the drug abuse from the society.”
Stressing on the release of the veteran religious leaders, Bukhari said, “The prominent religious leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, and others who are in jail must be released because these veteran social and religious leaders have huge following in the Valley can play an important role to help eradicate social evils including drug abuse in the Valley.”