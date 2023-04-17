Altaf Bukhari calls for reconciliation to bring a positive change in J&K

Srinagar: Apni party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday emphasised that reconciliation is important to shape the destiny of J&K and its people in a positive way.

According to a press release Bukhari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party event, in which a large number of political leaders and activists from central Kashmir’s Badgam district joined the Apni Party at its headquarters in Srinagar.

In response to questions, Apni Party President said, “The militancy has taken a backstage in J&K and the people have been contributing to restoring the normalcy here.Therefore, the time has come to start a reconciliation to shape up the destiny of this land and its people in a positive manner.”

However, Bukhari expressed his worry about the prevailing drug menace in society and yet again called for comprehensive efforts by one and all to eradicate the menace and protect the young population from falling prey to it.