Altaf Bukhari chairs preparatory meetings for upcoming ULB, Panchayat polls

Uri: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who made a day-long visit to his home constituency of Uri on Sunday, held a series of meetings with the distinguished leaders and seasoned party workers of the constituency.

“During these meetings, various party affairs and issues related to the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls were thoroughly discussed. The constituency leadership provided the party president with a comprehensive briefing about the current political scenario in the area and raised several pressing public concerns,” a party press release issued here said.

According to the press release, during a meeting, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged Uri's party cadre to intensify their political activities and enhance their public outreach to raise awareness about the party's pro-people agenda and policies. He emphasised, “The time has come for you to be fully prepared for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections. It is your duty to make people realize that Apni Party is the only party with a clear and transparent agenda for the progress and development of Uri, which has been consistently overlooked by successive regimes in terms of infrastructural development.”