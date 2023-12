Srinagar, Dec 26: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended condolences to Khawaja Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Garkote Uri over the passing of his sister, Rubeena Bano, who passed away today.

In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Khawaja Naseer Ahmad Bhat sahib on the passing of his beloved sister. May Almighty Allah bless the departed soul with eternal peace, and may He shower His choicest blessings on her grave.”