Altaf Bukhari criticises Waqf Board for its directive on Imams, Muazins

Srinagar: Lashing out at the chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Darkshan Andrabi, for her recent announcement that the board was preparing to start recruiting degree-holding Imams, Mubalighs, and Muazins in Kashmir, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday said that if recruitment of Imams and Muazins must be based on qualifications and degrees, then let’s commence with assessing the qualifications of the Waqf Board chairperson herself first.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a public rally in Tilsara area of Charar-e-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Bukhari to make his opposition more clear and forceful named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and posed a question to them saying, “How will you react if someone suggested appointing degree-holding priests in revered places like the Ram Mandir?”

He said, “Such actions amount to direct interference in religious affairs and are absolutely unacceptable. Don’t try to hurt our hearts by such moves, and don’t try to play with our religious sentiments.”

Bukhari urged the people to remain united when it comes to protecting their fundamental and religious rights guaranteed by the constitution.