Altaf Bukhari demands regularisation of land, unauthorised colonies

Jammu: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday urged the government to stop the “ongoing forced evictions and demolition drive” and regularise the unauthorised colonies and the land which is under the occupation of the people for years and decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party workers’ convention at Nagrota in Jammu.

Bukhari said, “Uprooting people through a forced eviction and demolition drive is an inhuman act which will bring more miseries to the people who have already suffered hugely over the years and decades due to the protracted conflict and wars.”