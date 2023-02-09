Altaf Bukhari demands regularisation of land, unauthorised colonies

Jammu: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday urged the government to stop the “ongoing forced evictions and demolition drive” and regularise the unauthorised colonies and the land which is under the occupation of the people for years and decades in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party workers’ convention at Nagrota in Jammu.
Bukhari said, “Uprooting people through a forced eviction and demolition drive is an inhuman act which will bring more miseries to the people who have already suffered hugely over the years and decades due to the protracted conflict and wars.”
He added that J&K people need a sigh of relief as they have been facing agonies for years due to the turmoil. “People here have suffered due to the wars in 1947, 1965, and 1971. And, for the past more than three decades they are grappling with bloodshed, destruction, violence, and so on due to the conflict situation. Government must realize that J&K people need solace, not further miseries in terms of demolition drives,” Apni Party President said.
Bukhari promised that Apni Party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the government revokes its policies that are causing trouble to the people.
He said, “I assure you that the Apni Party will stand like a rock with the people in these tough times, and we will do everything to ensure poor people are not harmed.” “It is very painful to see poor people suffering due to the ongoing demolition drive. Small houses and shops are being raised to the ground,”Bukhari added.
Taking a dig at the government officials, he said, “Government officials must stop harassing innocent people in the name of demolition drive. They must understand that uprooting people is an inhuman act.” He urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to take action against the officials who are harassing the common people in the name of retrieving state land in their occupancy.
Apni party leader emphasised on peace and harmony among the people and said, “They will try to engage you in hatred towards each other in the name of religion, political affiliation, and so on. And, they will even try to divide you on the name of regions you belong to but you must be smart enough not to fall prey to their political gimmicks. You must understand that J&K needs peace and communal harmony, and people must stand united for democratic and constitutional rights.”