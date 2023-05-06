Altaf Bukhari expresses grief over loss of lives

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over thec deaths of four persons, including two women, due to cloud bursts and lightning strikes at two different locations in the Valley.
In his statement, conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, Bukhari said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of four lives, including a couple, in the cloud burst and lightning strike incidents in Pampore and Budgam today. My heart goes out to the families of the victims."
Apni Party President urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure adequate compensation to those who have lost their loved ones.
He said, “In the wake of this natural disaster, it is important to address the aftermath and extend support to the families of the victims during this challenging time. I appeal to the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families, followed by appropriate compensation to help them cope with the losses and damages caused by this natural calamity.”