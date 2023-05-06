Altaf Bukhari expresses grief over loss of lives

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over thec deaths of four persons, including two women, due to cloud bursts and lightning strikes at two different locations in the Valley.

In his statement, conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, Bukhari said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of four lives, including a couple, in the cloud burst and lightning strike incidents in Pampore and Budgam today. My heart goes out to the families of the victims."