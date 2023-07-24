Politics

Altaf Bukhari expresses grief over party leader’s demise

File Photo of Apni Party chief, Altaf Bukhari
Rajouri: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday expressed grief over the demise of a senior party leader Mohammed Iqbal Thakker of Budhal, Rajouri.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that the Thakker passed away due to a heart attack in Rajouri on no Monday.

“I am deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Thakkar Sahab. He was a dedicated leader who worked hard to strengthen the roots of the party,” Bukhari said.

He said that his passing away had created a void that would be hard to fill up.

Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

