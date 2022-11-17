Altaf Bukhari extends gratitude to people

He added that the enormous public participation in our rally indicated that people fully support the Apni Party’s agenda, which is to ensure peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the political and economic empowerment of its people. The well-attended rally has reinvigorated us further to pursue our goals and people-friendly policies for a better future for J&K.

Bukhari assigned the task of collecting details of detainees in every district to the district presidents of the party. He said, “As we have initiated our efforts to get jailed youth back to their homes and have formed two committees in the Valley and Jammu, all the district presidents must furnish the details about the jailed people from their respective districts.”

Urging his party leaders and workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach in order to remain well-connected with people in their respective areas, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “The trust and faith that people have been showing on Apni Party, demands us to be well connected with masses at the grass root level.”

He asked the party leaders and senior workers to remain available in their respective areas to serve the people better during the winter. He said, “Usually, we see people facing tremendous problems during the harsh winter days. Thus, Apni party leaders and senior workers must be available to bring these issues and public grievances to the notice of the concerned officials for quick redressal. Ours is a party of the masses, and people expect our help to get public issues resolved, thus, we ought to fulfill these expectations of the people.”

He asked party leaders to boost the party’s membership drive in each and every area of J&K and chalk out the plans for the grand public outreach programs and rallies in different areas so that party leadership could reach out to the masses and share their ideas with them.