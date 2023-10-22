Altaf Bukhari extends greetings on Maha Navami, Dussehra

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Sunday, extended warm greetings to the people, especially his Hindu brethren, on the occasions of the Maha Navami and Dussehra festivals.

In his felicitation message, Apni Party President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami and Dussehra, I extend my sincere well-wishes to all, particularly our Hindu brethren celebrating these festivals with religious fervour. May these festivals usher in an abundance of joy and blessings into the lives of everyone.”

He urged Hindu worshipers to pray for peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the well-being of its people on this special occasion.

He said, “I request the devotees and all those who observe these festivals with profound religious fervour to pray for tranquility and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir on these propitious occasions.”