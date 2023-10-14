Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party delegation calls on LG

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari-led delegation, comprising party leaders from Rajouri district in Pir Panjal Region, called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Saturday.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that their primary agenda was to advocate for enhanced infrastructural development in the region, and the delegation presented their demands for infrastructural development in the area and handed over a memorandum to LG Sinha.

The statement said that they apprised the LG of the public concerns and grievances stemming from the infrastructural deficit in the Pir Panjal region.

It said that they presented a comprehensive memorandum outlining their demands.

The statement said that their demands encompassed several critical issues, including the delimitation of Panchayat segments, renaming specific areas, the establishment of a degree college in Kotranka, setting up of new degree colleges at Peeri and Khawas, restoration of the ANAS irrigation canal, creation of tourism infrastructure, encompassing an eco-tourism park at Kotranka and an amusement park at Patli Qila, the establishment of a Polytechnic in Kotranka, a Gujjar-Bakerwal hostel in Kotranka, a fire service station in Kotranka Budhal in Khawas, installation of a 400-KV receiving station in Rajouri, a 33-KVA receiving station in Kotranka, the establishment of a Crime Police post in Gaibas Narla, the establishment of an Ekalavia Residential Model School in Kotranka, a GAI BAS in tehsil Khawas, the opening of J&K Bank branches at various locations in Rajouri, the establishment of PHE centres, and construction of essential roads.

The statement said that the LG gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured them that all the major demands put forward would be redressed on priority.

The delegation thanked the LG for providing jobs to the dependants of the deceased of Shamsipura Shopian, as the families were distressed for a long.

Besides Bukhari, the delegation members included Apni Party Vice President and former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, Apni Party Provincial Senior Vice President Chowdhary Qamar Din, District President Rajouri Manzoor Ahmad Bukhari, Sarpanch Chowdhary Fazl Chohan, Sarpanch Chowdhary Mir Hussian, and Sarpanch Sofi Aalam Din.