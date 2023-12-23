Altaf Bukhari offers condolence to Jagmohan Raina

Srinagar, Dec 23: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other party leaders have expressed heartfelt condolences to Sardar Jagmohan Singh Raina, Apni Paty’s Provincial Vice President Kashmir, and Chairman of the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee, following the demise of his brother-in-law, Sardar Vijender Pal Singh.

In a message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I extend my deepest sympathies to Sardar Jagmohan Singh Raina Ji on the loss of his brother-in-law, Sardar Vijender Pal Singh Ji. May the departed soul find eternal peace, and may the Almighty grant strength to the grieving family to endure this profound loss.”

In this time of sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party’s Senior Vice President of the party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, and other esteemed leaders, also extended their condolences to Sardar Jagmohan Singh Raina, expressing solidarity with the bereaved during this difficult period.