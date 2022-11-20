Altaf Bukhari reiterates demand for statehood, assembly polls

He assured people that Apni Party will continue its struggle to ensure peace, prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir, and economic and political empowerment of its people.

He said, “After the August 5, 2019 occurrences, when there was absolute chaos in entire Jammu and Kashmir, and people were apprehensive of demographic changes, Apni Party took initiative to meet Prime Minister and Home Minister in New Delhi to get an assurance that J&K people will have the sole ownership rights on the agricultural land and jobs here.”

He added, “Similarly, we will ensure the peace, prosperity and development of this land, and the economic and political empowerment of its people. We will keep striving for the rights of the people, and the protection to J&K’s Muslim-majority character. I assure you that we are here to protect the rights of the J&K people.” Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged people not to trust the traditional political parties and their leaders if they claim that they will get Article 370 and 35 A back.

He said, “Local political parties and their leaders have no authority to get these abrogated Articles back. Only Supreme Court has the power to grant us these constitutional Articles restored. We will hire the best lawyers to fight a legal battle for getting 370 and 35A back. Thus, if any political leader comes to tell you that he or she will bring these laws back, they will be simply lying to you for their electoral gains.”

He added, “You should not trust those who have failed you time and again in the past. They are the same people who have been misleading you for decades for their own political interests.”