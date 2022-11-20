Altaf Bukhari reiterates demand for statehood, assembly polls

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday reiterated his party’s demand for the restoration of J&K’s statehood and the immediate holding of assembly elections.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party convention at south Kashmir’s Devsar Kulgam, where the party workers and people gave him a rousing reception on his arrival at the venue.
The Prominent leaders who were present on this occasion included Party's Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, and Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir. Bukhari while addressing the gathering said, “Apni Party is committed to the people that it will not leave any stone unturned to ensure J&K’s statehood is restored back. Also, I assure you that we will do everything to protect J&K’s Muslim-Majority character.”
He also demanded an immediate holding of assembly elections here so that people can elect their own representatives to run the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “We know it as a matter of fact that the present administration in J&K does not consider public opinions on any administrative issue. Had this not been the case, we would have not seen the abrupt hike in the electricity tariff and frequent power breakdowns even in these harsh winter days. Providing sufficient power supply on reasonable tariffs should have been Govt’s priority, especially during the winter. The administration is supposed to give some relief to the people who have been grappling with the economic crises here; instead, they are being forced to pay the high prices even for the domestic use of electricity.”
Demanding the assembly polls without any further delay, Bukhari said, “As per the essence of democracy, people have the right to elect their own representatives to run the administrative affairs, and they should not be deprived of this constitutional right for a long time.”
He assured people that Apni Party will continue its struggle to ensure peace, prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir, and economic and political empowerment of its people.
He said, “After the August 5, 2019 occurrences, when there was absolute chaos in entire Jammu and Kashmir, and people were apprehensive of demographic changes, Apni Party took initiative to meet Prime Minister and Home Minister in New Delhi to get an assurance that J&K people will have the sole ownership rights on the agricultural land and jobs here.”
He added, “Similarly, we will ensure the peace, prosperity and development of this land, and the economic and political empowerment of its people. We will keep striving for the rights of the people, and the protection to J&K’s Muslim-majority character. I assure you that we are here to protect the rights of the J&K people.” Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged people not to trust the traditional political parties and their leaders if they claim that they will get Article 370 and 35 A back.
He said, “Local political parties and their leaders have no authority to get these abrogated Articles back. Only Supreme Court has the power to grant us these constitutional Articles restored. We will hire the best lawyers to fight a legal battle for getting 370 and 35A back. Thus, if any political leader comes to tell you that he or she will bring these laws back, they will be simply lying to you for their electoral gains.”
He added, “You should not trust those who have failed you time and again in the past. They are the same people who have been misleading you for decades for their own political interests.”