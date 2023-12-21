Altaf Bukhari seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

Jammu, Dec 21: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is one of our core agendas to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and for this mission, we would continue our struggle,” said Altaf Bukhari, addressing a joining programme here.

The programme was organized by state president ST wing, Saleem Alam. In this programme, Naib Sarpanch Ashwani Kumar of Seora in Bishnah, district Jammu along with dozens of his supporters joined the party.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Altaf Bukhari hoped that their joining would strengthen the party and appreciated the party leadership in Jammu for their tireless efforts for its work. In his address, Bukhari said that the people in J&K wanted the restoration of statehood and the Apni party was committed to continue its struggle for the restoration of the lost glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s our core agenda to get the statehood restored. When no one was ready to raise the voice of the people, it was the Apni Party which came to the forefront and highlighted the concerns of the people of Jammu as well as Kashmir in Delhi. It was due to our efforts that we were able to get protection of land and jobs for the local population,” he said, questioning the silence of the traditional political parties.

He further stated, “These political parties create regional division, advocate self-rule and autonomy to gain votes whereas the BJP banks on the religious politics to create wedge among the people of different segments.”

“However, we believe in the unity of all the sections of society, and equitable development. We do not play with the emotions of the people for vote bank. Instead, we tell the truth to the people. Therefore, the people have rejected the divisive politics and double speech of the politicians from traditional political parties and hence, they join Apni Party in large numbers from across J&K,” Bukhari stated.

He also held BJP responsible for the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

“J&K was a historic state that needs to be restored without further delay,” he stated. He said that the Apni Party believed in the politics of development and equal rights to all the people in J&K.

“The number of unemployed youths has increased and the government is clueless about employment opportunities. The issues have multiplied in J&K because there is no elected government and the bureaucracy is not answerable to the people,” he said.

Bukhari said, “The assembly elections are a must to hold the officials accountable and address the growing concerns of the people in both the region and unemployed youth.”

“An elected government is answerable to the people and they do work as per the aspiration of the people whereas the officials have no such accountability that has anguished the people,” he said. Meanwhile, provincial president Jammu, Manjit Singh also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various public issues, developmental concerns which emerged because of the insensitive approach of the officials.

The joining programme was also attended by general secretary, Vijay Bakaya; general secretary, Syed Asgar Ali; provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh; senior provincial vice president Jammu Qamar Choudhary; senior provincial vice president, Jammu, Faqir Nath; provincial vice president, Prem Lal; provincial vice president, Jammu, Shafi Sheikh; media advisor, Faroq Andrabi; provincial secretary Dr Rohit Gupta; SC state coordinator, Bodh Raj Bhagat; president J&K Apni Trade Union, Ajaz Kazmi; OBC state coordinator, Bhagat Ram; general secretary Youth and spokesperson, Abhay Bakaya; provincial president Jammu Youth, Vipul Bali; women wing president Jammu, Pavneet Kour; provincial president, Apni Trade Union, Raj Sharma; ST wing provincial president, Choudhary Shabir Kohli besides others.