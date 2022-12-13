Altaf Bukhari urges people to stand united, and not to fall prey to the divisive politics

Uri: Calling for unity and harmony among the masses, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who was on a day-long tour to north Kashmir’s Uri, on Tuesday urged people not to fall prey to the divisive politics by the conventional political parties.

He was addressing a public rally at Bijhama Uri, where people and his party workers gave him a warm welcome on his arrival, a press note said.

While addressing the gathering Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari cautioned people that traditional political parties and their leaders are out there to polarize communities and populations for their own political interests.