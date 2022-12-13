Altaf Bukhari urges people to stand united, and not to fall prey to the divisive politics

Uri: Calling for unity and harmony among the masses, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who was on a day-long tour to north Kashmir’s Uri, on Tuesday urged people not to fall prey to the divisive politics by the conventional political parties.
He was addressing a public rally at Bijhama Uri, where people and his party workers gave him a warm welcome on his arrival, a press note said.
While addressing the gathering Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari cautioned people that traditional political parties and their leaders are out there to polarize communities and populations for their own political interests.
He said, “The traditional political parties and their leaders come to allure you with fake promises and emotional slogans. For their own political interests, they even try to divide you on the basis of variant political ideologies. But you must understand the fact that J&K people irrespective of their religion or regional identities or political affiliations are actually sailing in the same boat in terms of their vulnerabilities, issues, grievances, and challenges, thus you must stand united, maintain harmony, and not fall prey to the divisive politics of these self-centered and power-hungry politicians.”
He further said, “Apni Party does not believe in divisive politics. We never try to allure people with fake promises and emotional slogans. Our agenda is very simple, yet very significant: We are working for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. We want to see J&K people prosperous irrespective of their caste, creed, or their geographical location, and political ideologies. And, we will keep striving for these achievable goals.”