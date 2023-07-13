Altaf Bukhari visits Mahreen Kour in hospital

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid a visit to Srinagar's Bone and Joints Hospital on Thursday to meet Mahreen Kour, the sole survivor of an accident on Mughal Road that claimed the lives of her father, Ranbir Singh Bali, mother Parvinder Kour, and brother Irvan Singh. Mahreen emerged as the lone survivor from this devastating incident.

According to a press release Bukhari visited the injured Mahreen Kour and inquired about her health. He extended his solidarity to bereaved Mahreen during her time of grief and prayed for her swift recovery, as well as the eternal peace of her parents and brother.

On this occasion, Bukhari, who was accompanied by Senior party leaders including Mohammad Dilawar Mir, and Haji Parvez, also spoke to the on-duty doctors.

The doctors informed and assured him that the girl is being well treated and is on the path to recovery.

Later, while speaking with reporters, Bukhari expressed satisfaction in seeing that Mahreen is receiving excellent medical care and is steadily progressing towards recovery.