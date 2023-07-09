Altaf Bukhari visits prominent Shia leader Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday visited the Badgam residence of prominent Shai leader and president of Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian (J&K) Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi to extend his greeting on the auspicious occasion of Eid-el Ghadir, a press release said.

Bukhari met Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi at his residence in central Kashmir's Badgam and conveyed his warm greetings to the veteran leader on Eid-e Ghadir.

During their meeting, both leaders had a fruitful discussion and exchanged views on various issues.

On this occasion, Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi expressed his concern regarding the lack of drinking water in the Sonawari area and the delay in rehabilitating the Dal dwellers. "The Shia leader also expressed his worries about the inadequate medical facilities at the District Hospital, Budgam, emphasising the urgent need for upgrading it to a 300-bed hospital," the press note stated. On this occasion, Apni Party leader assured Aga that he would bring these public issues to the attention of the relevant authorities for prompt.