Altaf Bukhari welcomes new entrants in Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party’s Srinagar cadre received a major boost on Saturday as a prominent political figure and former District President of the People’s Democratic Party (PD), former Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of J&K State Road Transport Corporation, Haji Parvez along with a large numb of his workers and supporters, and Ather-ud-Din Bhat, former District Secretary of PDP’s Youth Wing joined Apni Party during an event organized at the party headquarters in Srinagar, a press note said.
On this occasion, Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders gave warm welcome to the new entrants. Speaking at the event, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted Haji Parvez Ahmad and his supporters in to the Apni Party.
He said, “Since Haji Parvez has been my colleague and supported me through thick and thin, I am delighted to welcome him and his co-workers to Apni Party.”
“And, I assure you that you will find a conducive political environment in this party. The entire leadership will stand behind you like a rock when you will be out there to serve the people in your respective areas.” He added. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari reiterated his party’s vision and policies, and said, “Apni Party does not carry any complicated agenda or ambiguous policies. Our agenda is very simple, yet significant for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are working for peace, prosperity, and development on this land, and we want to enable J&K people with political and economic empowerment.”
He further said, “It is only because of our unambiguous agenda and clear-cut policies that people, especially the political activists and leaders have been joining us since the day Apni Party was established. With the joining of every new member, we feel strengthened and more confident to pursue our noble agenda.”