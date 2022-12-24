Altaf Bukhari welcomes new entrants in Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party’s Srinagar cadre received a major boost on Saturday as a prominent political figure and former District President of the People’s Democratic Party (PD), former Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of J&K State Road Transport Corporation, Haji Parvez along with a large numb of his workers and supporters, and Ather-ud-Din Bhat, former District Secretary of PDP’s Youth Wing joined Apni Party during an event organized at the party headquarters in Srinagar, a press note said.

On this occasion, Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders gave warm welcome to the new entrants. Speaking at the event, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted Haji Parvez Ahmad and his supporters in to the Apni Party.

He said, “Since Haji Parvez has been my colleague and supported me through thick and thin, I am delighted to welcome him and his co-workers to Apni Party.”